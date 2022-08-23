Street vendors are being targeted by violence in LA

Street vendors are a lovely part of the LA street view but unfortunately, they became the new target of LA crime. The petition tries to get some support from the community. After a new attack what was caught on camera, supporters call for more protection.

This is the reason that Tito Rodrigues started a petition to protect the street vendor community.

“This petition is a big step in the right direction to bring much-needed attention to our cause and will help to get our politicians fully involved and dedicated to making a real change. To help all vendors get the freedom to work safely and the respect they deserve. Just like every other business owner. We have seen them get shot, robbed, spit on, and called racial slurs.”

– he shared in his appeal.

If you feel like to support the LA street vendors, you can sign the petition here.

– Virág Vida –