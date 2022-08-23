Authorities believes they found the body of Kiely Rodni in Nevada

The 16-year-old Kiely Rodni had been missing since early August and was last seen at a party on Prosser Family Campground, near Truckee.



Kiely Rodni’s SUV was discovered in Prosser Lake, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, by a volunteer diver searcher team, near the last estimated location of a missing teenager.

“…volunteer searchers shared footage of the submerged SUV on Monday, appearing to show a California license plate that matches Rodni’s SUV.”

– reported the NBC News.

The silver Honda was found in 14 feet of water, about 55 feet from shore.

Authorities believe they found the body of Kiely Rodni, but the identity of the body is not been confirmed yet.

– Virág Vida –