NASA has recorded the sound waves of a black hole – video!

There are scary sounds coming from the black holes in sci-fi movies, but it’s mostly fantasy. This time the NASA has got sound waves from a real black hole. You can decide if it’s scary or not…

This is the first time that NASA’s scientists could able to extracted and made an audio file from a blackhole’s sound waves. The datas were not sound waves to start with, like the Perseus audio, but light in different frequencies. The exciting discovery was published on the NASA official YouTube site on the 4th of May 22, but it went viral on the Internet now.

– Virág Vida –