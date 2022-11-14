House Speaker on Official Visit to Oman

Speaker of Parliament László Kövér is paying an official visit to Oman, Parliament’s press chief has said. Kövér is visiting the Gulf country at the invitation of the chairman of Oman’s Consultative Assembly, Zoltán Szilágyi said in a statement.

Kövér is the first Hungarian parliamentary speaker to visit the Sultanate of Oman. The aim of the visit is to strengthen bilateral political, economic, education and cultural ties, and to establish ties between Hungary’s Parliament and Oman’s Consultative Assembly. Kövér will hold talks with Consultative Assembly Chairman Sheikh Khalid Al Mawali, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, State Council Chairman Sheikh Abdul Malik Abdullah Ali Al Khalili and Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi. The speaker will be accompanied on his visit by Fidesz MP László Horváth, who heads parliament’s Hungarian-Gulf Countries Friendship Chapter and its Hungarian-Omani Friendship Group.

