Afghan Refugees Fearing Taliban Revenge Arrive in Hungary

A total of 96 Afghan citizens who faced threats following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan because they had cooperated with Hungary and its allies arrived in Röszke, in southern Hungary, and were accommodated at a facility managed by immigration authority, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The oldest person in the group is 64 and the youngest was born 144 days ago, the ministry said. They are all in official quarantine and the Hungarian state will provide for them. They have received food and basic health and hygiene packages and clothing, the ministry added.

