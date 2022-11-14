No Hungarians Hurt in Istanbul Explosion

No Hungarians were killed or injured in an explosion in Istanbul on Sunday, a spokesman for the foreign ministry told MTI.

Máté Paczolay said the consulate in Istanbul and the embassy in Ankara are in contact with the Turkish foreign ministry as well as national and local police. The consulate is available 24 hours a day to provide for Hungarians in need of assistance, he added. So far, three Hungarian nationals, staying in a hotel just 40 metres from the site of the explosion, have contacted the consulate, he said. None of them were harmed and they plan to leave the country in the coming days, as originally planned, he added. Consular and embassy staff continue to follow events closely, Paczolay said.

