6-Year-Old Girl Disappeared From a Farm in Pér

The little girl disappeared from a farm on Sunday, and since then nobody knows where she is. The search is underway with great efforts.

A 6-year-old little girl from the village of Pér in Győr-Moson-Sopron county went missing yesterday. She left a farm in the Kánvás vineyard on Sunday, November 13th, around 4 p.m.

The Győr Police Department is conducting a search procedure in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Zora Túróczi. The search for the girl is still ongoing at the moment. The police released a statement about the little girl’s disappearance last night.


