On December 10, 2020, the police caught a man in Debrecen, on Nagyerdei körút. When checking his papers, they found out that there was an arrest warrant issued for the local resident, as in May 2020 he severely abused a man at a bus stop and in September 2019 behaved in a shameful manner in the street.

The officers caught the 43-year-old man, and he has been held in criminal custody.