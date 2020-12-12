A border violator was caught by Hajdú-Bihar police officers

Officers serving in the Hajdú-Bihar county border section arrested a border violator in the Nagykereki area between 1:30 pm on 10 December 2020 and 10:30 am on 11 December 2020, the police said. During the inspection, the migrant declared himself a Guinean citizen, but couldn’t provide credible proof of his identity or the legality of his stay in Hungary.

In accordance with the current Hungarian legislation, the police officers brought the man to the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office, and his interrogation is in progress.

