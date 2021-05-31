Drunk man causes a road accident

The 33-year-old driver caused minor injuries to two of his passengers in an accident on the outskirts of Nyírábrány.

A report was received by the police on 28 May 2021 around 9 pm that a car had been driven into a ditch and overturned between Nyírábrány and Nyíracsád, on road 4904. The officers immediately went to the scene where three men were found in the car. An alcohol probe was used against the driver, which showed a positive value, so further sampling was provided. Meanwhile, the staff of the ambulance service, who arrived in the meantime, found that the primary medical opinion was that the 33-year-old driver from Nyírábrány got light injuries, while two of his passengers were seriously injured as a result of the accident.

Based on the on-site inspection, the man was driving too fast, losing control of the car, drifting off the road, crashing into a ditch, and stopping there on top of him.

Further circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Debrecen Police Headquarters.

police.hu