Jewelry Store on Hatvan Street in Debrecen Got Robbed – Car Chase in the City Centre

Dehir reported that a jewelry store on Hatvan street got robbed today, but the robbers did not get far because the police caught them on Csillag street.

 

In Debrecenben Hallottam Facebook group some videos appeared about a car chase in Debrecen. As it turned out, robbers were sitting in the yellow car.

 

The action may have affected several parts of the city, and a huge siren sound was heard on Füredi út.

Several police cars appeared on Csapó street, near Csillag street, because a car crashed into three parking cars.

Photo: Debrecenben Hallottam


	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
