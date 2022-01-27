Co-operation for cervical cancer patients at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen again joined the European Cervical Cancer Association (ECCA) initiative, the European Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of screening and vaccination against HPV.

The Department of Methodology and Prevention of Nurses of the Faculty of Health has been participating in the European Prevention Week programs for the seventh year. As part of this year’s series of events, faculty staff and students wore pearl bracelets symbolizing protection against cervical cancer and HPV in the auditorium of the faculty’s “A” building on Friday morning as an expression of compassion and support for patients.

hirek.unideb.hu