The Faculty of Science and Technology is waiting for you with future-oriented courses that are well-suited to market expectations

The Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen awaits its prospective students with future-proof courses, including the latest biotechnology undergraduate courses, natural science courses leading to a classic research career, and state-of-the-art engineering courses.

The Faculty of Science and Technology is constantly expanding and updating, adapting its training and research offer to the needs of the region’s economic development and labor market. We have been working for a long time on the launch of the independent biotechnology undergraduate course, which is already available in our faculty in the 2022 admission procedure. The recent pandemic situation has reinforced our own experience that there is a growing demand for professionals with a high level of knowledge and ability to use both biology and advanced research and industrial technologies. The new BSc in Biotechnology is an excellent basis for a successful biotechnology master’s degree at the faculty and fits well into the Faculty of Science and Technology teaching and research portfolio – Dean Ferenc Kun explained.

hirek.unideb.hu