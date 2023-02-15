Hungarian Carnival by DEHÖK & SHMH

The Students Union of University of Debrecen (DEHÖK) and Stipendium Hungaricum Mentor Network (SHMH) introduces you: Farsang Festival (Mardi Gras/Carnival).

Have you heard about the Hungarian tradition, which is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage; and would like to observe it? Are you interested in Hungarian customs and traditions? Or simply would like to say goodbye to winter?

The Folklore Workshop of DEHÖK’s next event offers you the opportunity for all of them above.

They are hosting a unique Farsang parade at Böszörményi úti Campus on 22 February; then in Kazánház, there will be an interactive lecture about Farsang traditions and customs, fair of folklore crafts, and tasting of delicacies from Panyola. After, to crown the night, you will have the possibility to take part in Hungarian folklore dance, so you can really get rid of winter vibes.

Organizers will serve traditional goulash soup for those who feel hungry (vegetarian option is available).