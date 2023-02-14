Car and Tram Collided On Tuesday Evening in Debrecen

During the time of the site investigation, trams are running in three sections.

A tram and a car collided on Tuesday evening in Debrecen, at the intersection of Nádor street and Thomas Mann street.

According to the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, no one was injured in the accident, but some damage was caused.

During the time of the site investigation, tram No. 2 will run in several sections:

Nagyállomás – Kálvin square – Nagyállomás

Kölcsey Centre (Hunyadi János street) – Nádor street – Kölcsey Centre (Hunyadi János street)

Nádor street – Doberdó street – Nádor street

Tram service is suspended between Kálvin square and Kölcsey Centre (Hunyadi János utca) stops. Line tickets are valid for all three sections even after transferring, but they must be validated on each vehicle.





