A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident in Debrecen

The negligent cause of the road accident at the Debrecen Police Station is being investigated on suspicion of a misdemeanor.

According to the available data, a car and a motorcycle collided on April 8, 2022 at around 6 pm in Debrecen, at the intersection of Bethlen and Hunyadi streets.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident. The police officers ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Station (No. 149 Sámsoni út, Debrecen), or by phone 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, at 06-52 / 457-040. 80 / 555-111, and the toll-free number 112.

police.hu