Visual plans have arrived – This is what the vocational high school part of Kőrös High School in Hajdúnánás will look like

Bácsi Éva

The part of the vocational high school building behind the Kőrösi Csoma Sándor Reformed Grammar School will be renovated soon, the local government of Hajdúnánás has announced.

A number of visual designs were attached to the announcement. The report shows that the building is undergoing an energy upgrade. The facade thermal insulation of the building will be renewed, and the facade doors and windows will be replaced.

According to the plans, the flat roof will be renovated, on which solar panels will also be installed – the municipality’s report concludes.

 



