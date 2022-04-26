Firefighters marched on the streets of Debrecen on Monday due to storm damage

Even on Monday, firefighters marched to Debrecen to repair the damage caused by Sunday’s storm. Several branches of a thirteen-meter-high willow tree were torn down in Zúzmara Street, and these branches were removed by hand by firefighters.

They then marched to Patay Street, where a five-foot-tall tree fell over a fence and sidewalk. Professional firefighters in Debrecen cut the tree with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Photo: illustration, the photo was taken over the weekend