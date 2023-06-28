QS Rankings: the University of Debrecen is still at the forefront

The University of Debrecen improved its results in the QS international ranking. The University of Debrecen is ranked 671-680 among the institutions examined by the renowned English ranking maker Quacquarelli Symonds. With this result, the University of Debrecen is in the top 2.5 percent of more than 28,000 universities in the world.

1,500 of the 2,963 higher education institutions in 104 countries – including 82 new entrants – were included in the QS World University Rankings 2024 published by QS on Tuesday. The University of Debrecen is ranked 671-680, i.e. it is in the first quarter of the examined field, and maintains its second place among Hungarian universities.

The specialists of London-based Quacquarelli Symonds have been preparing the world ranking of higher education institutions since 2004. When compiling the list, the six criteria used so far – the ratio of lecturers to students (20%), the opinion of employers (15%), the frequency of citations of scientific works related to the institution (20%), the opinion of the academic sphere (30%), foreign lecturers and the ratio of students (5-5 %) were taken into account, as well as the universities’ employment effectiveness (5%), participation in international research networks, and the institutional appearance of the sustainability approach (5%). As in previous years, the University of Debrecen was the best in terms of the proportion of foreign students, but it was also excellent in the new indicators.

The University of Debrecen’s overseas partner, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, graduated again this year. MIT is followed by the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Eleven institutions from Hungary were included in the list, in addition to the University of Debrecen, the University of Szeged, Eötvös Loránd University and the University of Pécs achieved the best results.

(unideb.hu)