The expansion works of the Oradea Airport have started

The expansion works of the international airport have started in Nagyvárád, and upon completion, the passenger capacity of the airport will double, Ilie Bolojan, the president of the Bihar county municipality that operates the airport, announced on Wednesday.

In the city close to the Romanian-Hungarian border, a new passenger terminal will be built and the runway expanded with an investment of 212.84 million lei (21 billion forints). The financing contract for the investment, which is largely supported by the European Union and the Romanian government, was signed at the end of 2022 by the Ministry of Transport.

This was the last opportunity for the management of the border county to call on EU funds for airport expansion works, which must be completed by the end of the year, Ilie Bolojan wrote on his social media page. In order to facilitate this, the site was completely handed over to the contractor, and during the works, passengers will be picked up in the old terminal and in temporary containers.

As part of the investment, the existing terminal will be extended with a new building wing for passengers departing to and from Schengen and non-Schengen countries. Thanks to the new terminal, the airport’s passenger capacity will double, instead of the current 400, it will be able to receive 800 passengers per hour, it was announced earlier.

As part of the development project, access roads will be extended, parking lots will be expanded, and aircraft de-icing equipment will be purchased.

“Starting next year, the Nagyvárad airport will have a modern infrastructure, which will create the opportunity to operate more flights”

– projected Ilie Bolojan.

The Romanian airline Tarom operates domestic flights from Nagyvárad International Airport to Bucharest, the majority of foreign flights are currently limited to charter flights to Turkey and Egypt.

