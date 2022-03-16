Ukraine Crisis – Orbán Not in Kiev ‘Because Hungary Not Supplying Weapons to Ukraine’

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is not with his Czech, Polish and Slovenian counterparts in Kyiv for talks because Hungary is not supplying weapons to Ukraine, according to news site Origo.

The Hungarian government will not allow Hungary to be dragged into the war, and it is working to restore peace, the website said, noting that Hungary made clear from the outset of the war that it would not send soldiers or weapons to Ukraine; neither would it allow the transit of weapons across its territory. Origo noted that after the Russians bombed a site near the Polish border, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister, said that even mentioning the transit of weapons carried serious risks. Orbán has also made clear that weapons transfers would severely harm Hungarians in Transcarpathia, in western Ukraine, origo.hu noted. Origo also denigrated opposition figures for urging the transfer of weapons to Ukraine.

Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister, told MTI that “we solely represent Hungary’s interests and our objective cannot be anything else but to ensure that Hungary stays out of this war”. He said the reason why the Hungarian prime minister was not travelling with his Czech, Polish and Slovenian counterparts to Kyiv was that “to ensure the peace and security of Hungary it is necessary that the country should not send troops or weapons to the war and neither should it allow the transit of weapons across its territory to Ukraine”.

“We will respect it if other countries decide differently, but we must bear Hungary’s security interests in mind”, Szijjártó said.

