EIOPA sets up its key priorities in the light of the pandemic

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has set out its priorities for 2021-2023 taking into account the current market situation in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the political priorities defined by the European Commission.

COVID-19 crisis management, risk mitigation and active support to the recovery of the European economy will be the main focus for the future. Consumer protection will remain a key strategic priority in light of increasing risks emerging from the crisis.

In addition, EIOPA will continue to work on a number of activities such as digitalisation and cyber risk, sustainable finance, supervisory convergence, financial stability of the insurance and occupational pensions sectors as well as pan-European Personal Pension Product.

The priorities are detailed in the Single Programming Document, adopted by the Board of Supervisors on 29 September 2020.

eiopa.europa.eu

pixabay