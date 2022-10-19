Autumn Musical and Literary Evenings at the University of Debrecen

Autumn Music and Literary Evenings, organized by the University of Debrecen’s Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office, are to be launched in Debrecen.

The first show of the series of events will be held on Thursday, October 20th, from 6:00 p.m. in Chamber Hall 16 of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

Program:

Robert Schumann: Frauenleben und Leben with Klaudia Kuczmog opera singer at the Csokonai Theatre and pianist Marcell Horváth.

Visiting the event is free.