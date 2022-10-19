Government Sets Aside HUF 71 BN for Green Infrastructure Developments

The government plans to spend 71 billion forints (EUR 172m) between 2021 and 2027 for environmentally conscious green and blue infrastructure developments in small settlements, a cabinet official announced on Tuesday.

Such nature-based solutions are cost-effective, enabling localities to improve their resilience and handle problems exacerbated by climate change, Csaba Latorcai, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for regional development, said at the opening event of the Hungarian network of Nature-based solutions.

Miklós Dukai, the local government state secretary of the interior ministry, said small-scale and low-cost nature-based solutions made for a greener environment while offering residents a more livable surroundings.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay