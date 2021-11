Hungary’s exports fell in September from the same period a year earlier, as industry was impacted by supply chain interruptions, a first reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Monday shows.

Exports edged down by 0.6% to 10.304 billion euros. Imports rose by 12.2% to 10.303 billion euros, giving Hungary a tiny, 1 million euro trade surplus.

hungarymatters.hu