Retail sales in Hungary rose by an annual 9.8% in February, the fastest rate in almost a year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Adjusted for calendar year effects, retail sales climbed by 9.8%. Adjusted food sales increased by 3.4% and non-food sales jumped by 14.6%. Vehicle fuel sales climbed 19.0%. In absolute terms, retail sales came to 1,149 billion forints (EUR 3.1bn) in February.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay