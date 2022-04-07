Guest Nights Jump By 413.5% in February

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary soared by an annual 413.5% to 1,082,000 in February, from a low base impacted by pandemic-related travel restrictions, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers increased by 319.6% to 597,000 and the number spent by foreign visitors climbed by 608.4% to 485,000. The number of guest nights was still 33% lower than that in the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis, KSH said. Revenue of commercial accommodations increased by an annual 478.6% to 23 billion forints (EUR 61.7m).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay