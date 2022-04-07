Hungary Records 2,880 New Covid Infections, 36 Deaths

Hungary Records 2,880 New Covid Infections, 36 Deaths

Altogether 36 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,880 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

 

So far 6,403,532 people have received a first jab, while 6,188,620 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,848,757 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 268,485 a fourth shot. The number of active infections has fallen to 96,895, while hospitals are treating 1,785 Covid-19 patients, 49 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,863,039 have been registered with the virus, while 45,647 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,720,497 people have made a recovery.

 

 

