In half a year, more than 200 people died on the roads in Hungary

In the first six months of the year, more than 200 people lost their lives in traffic accidents on Hungary’s roads, the Communications Service of the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) announced to police.hu on.

In the first half of this year, 6,383 traffic accidents involving personal injuries occurred in Hungary, of which 211 people lost their lives in 193 accidents, they added.

They draw attention to the fact that the majority of these tragedies could have been avoided by paying more attention and following the rules since the majority of road traffic accidents occur due to human error and omission.

Police statistics show that the main causes of accidents are still speeding (27 percent), not yielding the right of way (26 percent) and breaking the turning rules (15 percent).

(MTI)

Image: Fatal accident in Debrecen