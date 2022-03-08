PM to Speak in Parliament Square on March 15th

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will give an address marking Hungary’s national holiday in Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament building in the afternoon of March 15, the state secretary for international communications said on Facebook.

Zoltán Kovács said that commemorations of the 1848-49 revolution and freedom fight would start as early as Saturday, adding that preparations were on schedule. The first events on Saturday will include concerts in the park of the National Museum and family programmes and free exhibitions in the Castle District. The traditional award-giving ceremony of the Kossuth and Széchenyi prizes will be held on Monday, the eve of the holiday. On March 15, the holiday’s programme will start with hoisting the national flag in front of Parliament, while a Peace March will be held, its participants joining the central commemoration in the afternoon, Kovács said.

