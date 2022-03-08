Christdems Taking Aid to Ukraine Hungarians

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Christdems Taking Aid to Ukraine Hungarians

Deputies of the co-ruling Christian Democrats are taking food, medicines, toiletries and products for babies to Transcarpathia, members of the delegation told a press conference near the Ukraine border on Monday.

 

 

Group leader István Simicskó said that a huge amount of donations had been received since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. He added that the military conflict could end soon, but the political and diplomatic impacts may necessitate aid for the people of Ukraine to be continued in the long run.

 

 

hunagrymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Szijjártó: NATO Not at War

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Christdems Taking Aid to Ukraine Hungarians

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 4 March 2022

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *