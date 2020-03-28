Chief Medical Officer Issues Decree Banning Passenger Transport Into Hungary

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Chief Medical Officer Issues Decree Banning Passenger Transport Into Hungary

Hungary’s chief medical officer has issued a decree banning with immediate effect all civilian passenger transport by air, rail or bus into Hungary, as well as the entry of non-Hungarian citizens into the country.

The decree was issued a few hours before the expiration of the government’s decrees under special powers on the same issues. The decree also banned students from attending universities. Hungarians entering the country were obliged to undergo medical examination. The decree allowed a humanitarian corridor to be left open for foreigners travelling across Hungary into neighbouring countries, and made allowances for drivers in international freight transport.

