Hungary Industry Output Up 11.3% YR/YR in September

Hungarian industrial output grew by an annual 11.3% in September, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Adjusted for the number of working days, output increased by 11.6%, up from 9.1% growth in the previous month. Output of the automotive industry and the computer, electronics and optical equipment sectors showed robust growth, KSH said, while the increase in output of the food, drinks and tobacco products segment was less marked. In the Jan-Sept period, output grew by an annual 6.7%. Month on month, output increased by 1.6%, based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay