Hungary Retail Sales Grow 3% YR/YR in September

Retail sales in Hungary grew by an annual 3% in September, down from 3.3% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Adjusted for the calendar year, sales also grew by 3%, up from 2.4% in the month prior. Adjusted food sales fell by 2.8% in September, while non-food sales grew by 2.7%. Vehicle fuel sales rose by 18.6%. Retail sales totalled 1,457 billion forints, with food sales making up 46%, non-food sales 36%, and vehicle fuel 18% of the total.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay