Media Authority Readying Auction of Unused Frequencies

Hungary’s media authority is auctioning frequencies on the 32 gigahertz band in an electronic bidding procedure. Electronic bids can be submitted in a three-hour time slot, the NMHH communications department said on Tuesday.

The identity and number of bidders will remain unknown to the applicants and the authority until the end of the auction, it added in a statement. The 32 GHz band is currently empty. A total of 672 MHz of frequency usage rights will be available sold in 24 units in two 28 MHz blocks. This will free up the 26 GHz frequency band for 5G services. Before the auction starts, the authority will hold a consultation for professional stakeholders on Nov. 22.

