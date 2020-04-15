World Jewish Congress Thanks for Gov’t Support of Hospital

Ronald S. Lauder, President of the Jewish World Congress, has thanked Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the government’s support for the Jewish hospital in Budapest, and its fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Lauder welcomed that Hungary’s government had coordinated its efforts to fight the pandemic with the Jewish communities. He also lauded Budapest’s Jewish hospital, operated by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Hungary (Mazsihisz), as a unique institution in the region, and asked for the prime minister’s continued support. The hospital will observe all guidelines of the Hungarian government so they can save as many lives as possible, Lauder said, wishing Orbán further success in the fight against the virus.

MTI