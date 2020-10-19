Warmer weather is coming back

According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, warmer days are expected to come back.

Monday morning will be foggy; however, in the afternoon, the weather will be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be around 0-6 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 12-16 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday morning will also be foggy and the afternoon will also be sunny. At night, the temperatures will be around -1 and 5 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 12-17 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny. In some regions of the country, the weather will be cloudy. The lowest temperatures will be between 1-8 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 14-21 Celsius degrees.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy and foggy. At night, there will be 3-10 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 15-20 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will be foggy, however, in the afternoon, sunny weather is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 4-10 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 13-23 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be mostly rainy and cloudy. At night, the temperatures will be around 5-11 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 12-19 Celsius degrees are expected.

Cloudy and rainy weather continues on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between 3-11 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 11-17 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu