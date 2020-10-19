Two traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 18 October in numbers:

The police caught eight people and took another thirteen to various police stations on 18 October 2020.

Four perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Two people were taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Five people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in five cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and ones in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu