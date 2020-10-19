Covid-19: Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge

He added: “The most effective measures remain the basic precautions: mask, distance and hand hygiene. We must pay attention to situations where we let our guard down – with relatives and friends. In these situations, the maximum precaution is required.”

What are the other Italian measures?

Changes in schooling mainly affect older pupils in high schools. Starting times will be later and more distance-learning will be encouraged

Bars and restaurants to close at midnight, but after 18:00 only table service will be allowed. The maximum in a group will be six

Local conferences and festivals are suspended

Amateur contact sports must stop

Gyms and swimming pools will have to adapt to new protocols within seven days

How is Europe coping with a surge in cases?

A number of nations have strengthened their approach to coronavirus as the so-called “second wave” of infections continues to increase.

France saw a record number of new cases on Saturday at 32,427 and there was close to another 30,000 on Sunday.