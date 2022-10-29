Shell to Transform the Operation of Its 17 Gas Stations From November

Shell Hungary Zrt. is reorganizing the operation of another 17 gas stations, from November 2nd, only contracted corporate partners with a euroShell fuel card can use them for refueling, the company announced on its website on Friday.

It was written that out of Shell’s 193 petrol stations in Hungary, 5 in Budapest and 12 in major cities, i.e. a total of 17 stations, are reorganizing their operations.

All this does not cause any significant changes for residential customers who do not have a euroShell fuel card, their fuel supply is provided by another Shell filling station within the given district in Budapest, and within the same city in rural areas. At the same time, at these stations, you can still pay for the products and services in the shop with any means of payment (cash, bank card, fuel card1), so Shell will continue to welcome all its customers there – they added.

At the beginning of August 2022, Shell Hungary Zrt. already changed the operation of its filling stations in Mosonmagyaróvár and one in Debrecen as a test. With the transformation, the company promised a more predictable fuel distribution, a service better suited to the needs of the contractual partners and a shorter time spent on payment. At the time, the oil company also informed MTI that it would temporarily suspend filling stations at five locations in the country, which it defined as a measure to optimize its operations, which would also help with the labor shortage.

MTI

pixabay