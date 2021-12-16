National Interests ‘Drive Foreign Policy’

Hungary will continue to promote its national interests in foreign policy, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said at an annual parliamentary hearing.

By consistently implementing its foreign policy strategy over the past year, Hungary has been able to protect the health of the Hungarian people, relaunch its economy quickly, counter the pressure posed by migration and secure energy supplies, Szijjártó told the foreign affairs committee. He said the effects of the coronavirus pandemic had upset the global economic and political status quo and created serious health, economic, energy supply and migration problems for the EU over the past two years. “These problems have led to serious debates,” he said. “Hungary will continue to participate in those debates in future and seek to enforce its national interests”.

Speaking about migration, Szijjártó said the EU faced “unprecedented pressure” from three directions. He noted that just this year, Hungary alone has stopped 110,000 migrants at its southern border. The minister stressed the need to support the African countries’ efforts to keep their residents in their home countries instead of promoting their migration to Europe. “Hungary has done its share” towards these aims, Szijjártó said.