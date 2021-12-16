New Exhibitions in Debrecen

Organized by the Cultural and Organizational Office of the Secretariat of Public Education of the University of Debrecen, new exhibitions and literary evenings became available in the digital space. The exhibitions can be viewed on site during the opening hours of the Galleries.

 

Date: until 31st January, 20222

Venue: Life Science Gallery (1. Egyetem square)

Program: The end-of-the-year exhibition of the World Travel Club lecture series.

The virtual tour of the exhibition and the opening speech can be viewed at the link below:
https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/1764166607124872
https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/230272709234339

Date: until 31st January, 2022
Venue: DOTE Gallery (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)
Program: The exhibition Impressions by the painter Dr. Nóra Medveczky.

A virtual gallery tour and the opening ceremony are available on the Facebook page of the Public Education Secretariat, at the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/894377787888756

Gallery Evenings Literary series

Poet Miklós Szénási’s performance entitled Eastern Block The presentation can be viewed at the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/635966201094489



 

	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
