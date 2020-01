The Eurasian otter (Lutra lutra) was voted for the mammal of the year in 2020.

The Eurasian otter is a semiaquatic mammal native to Eurasia. The most widely distributed member of the otter subfamily (Lutrinae) of the weasel family (Mustelidae), it is found in the waterways and coasts of Europe, many parts of Asia, and parts of northern Africa. It is endangered in some parts of its range, but is recovering in others.

Photos: György Varga/MTI