Four traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 28 January in numbers:

The police caught three people and took another eleven to various police stations on 28 January 2020.

Two perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in two cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which three resulted in minor injuries and one in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu