Crimes committed with stolen credit cards have increased in Debrecen

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen has recently brought charges against several perpetrators for the crime of fraud committed using information systems, who paid with credit cards found in abandoned wallets.



According to an indictment, on the night of March 26, 2022, the victim left his wallet in Debrecen, along with the identity cards, HUF 40,000 in cash and two credit cards. Shortly afterward, the accused found the wallet, then put away the cash and credit cards in it, and threw away the rest together with the identification cards.

Shortly thereafter, the man started shopping with illegally obtained credit cards. There was no money on one of them, but with the other card, he paid three times in the morning, in two tobacco shops and a fast food restaurant, a total of more than HUF 33,000. The next morning, he attempted to make further purchases in clothing stores and a tobacconist, but the bank rejected the transaction with a total value of more than HUF 75,000. The financial institution later reimbursed the damage caused to the victim.

The 19-year-old man has to answer in court for the crime of fraud committed using an information system and the attempt to do so. The district prosecutor’s office proposed the imposition of a fine and confiscation of property in its indictment for the criminal sentence.

According to another indictment, on June 22, 2022, the victim left his wallet with HUF 25,000 in cash and a credit card in downtown Debrecen. The accused found the wallet in the evening, then took out the cash and credit card and put it away. That same night, he went into a tobacco shop twice, first alone, then with his accomplice, a male acquaintance, where he tried to pay with the credit card he found, but the credit rejected it both times.

The prosecutor’s office accuses the perpetrators of attempted fraud, and in its indictment, a motion was made to impose a sentence of imprisonment on the woman who repeatedly relapsed, and community service on her male companion.

Retaining found objects is against the law, it constitutes a violation of regulations or a crime, unlawful appropriation, or theft. And if the found credit card is used for the purpose of payment or cash withdrawal, it is classified as the crime of fraud committed using an information system, which is punishable more severely.

The police have repeatedly drawn the public’s attention to the fact that if they find a lost object, they should do everything possible to find its owner, or if this is not possible, hand it over to the clerk responsible for the location of the find within eight days.

debreceninap.hu