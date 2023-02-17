Man stabs his ex-partner in front of her children in Debrecen

According to the well-founded suspicion, the 32-year-old man committed the abuse in front of the victim’s children. Among other things, he must answer for attempted murder.

On April 29, 2022, the young woman was on her way home from a kindergarten in Debrecen with her children when her ex-partner approached them. They started arguing, then the man took a knife from his pocket and stabbed the woman several times in front of the children. After that, he fled the scene in a hurry, and as it turned out later, he traveled all the way to Budapest.

The police issued a warrant for his arrest, which he learned about, so he thought it better to turn himself in. Initially, he was interrogated on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a crime of serious bodily injury, but this was changed to the crime of attempted murder during the investigation and the discovery of the exact details of the crime. Based on the obtained medical expert opinions, the method and means of the abuse could have even taken the victim’s life. The man stabbed his ex-partner several times in the neck, stomach and arm, causing serious injuries.

The investigating authority also established that the suspect’s actions were capable of jeopardizing the children’s moral and, above all, emotional development, so he must also be held responsible for the crime of endangering a minor.

During the procedure, it was also revealed that the man had not hurt the woman for the first time. Several pieces of evidence supported the fact that he regularly beat the victim during their previous relationship. The suspicion was thus expanded to include new crimes, the crime of intimate partner violence, and the attempted crime of serious bodily harm.

The criminal proceedings against the resident of Budapest were conducted in addition to his detention and subsequent arrest. The investigators of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu