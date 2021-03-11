Firefighters in Hajdú-Bihar stopped the flames in several places

Professional firefighters from Nyíradony were alerted on Wednesday in Nyírmihálydi, Nyár and József Attila streets. Hundreds of square meters burned the avar and the bush. The Nyíradony unit curbed the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény intervened in Hajdúhadház, Keskeny and Méhészkert streets. The dry avar and weed were on fire, which were extinguished by firefighters with a jet of water.

Later, in Hajdúhadház, on Irinyi József Street, it burned on two hectares with the avar edge burn. Professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted, who quenched the fire with a jet of water.

The professional firefighters of Hajdúszoboszló intervened at the outskirts of Hajdúszovát and to the area next to the main road No. 4. Gaz and reeds burned. Firefighters intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

Due to an outdoor fire, the professional firefighters of Püspökladány also marched to Földes, Zrínyi and Béla Somogyi streets. On one acre burned reeds in both areas. The units extinguished the flames with two jets of water and hand tools.

In the evening, the reeds burned in patches in the area between Kaba and Nádudvar. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány and the volunteers from Kaba intervened with two jets of water and hand tools.

The engine compartment of a car on Faraktár Street in Debrecen caught fire. The professional firefighters in Debrecen quenched the flames with two jets of water.

police.hu