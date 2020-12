Police in Nyírábrány arrested the man in whose car a bag of cut tobacco was found.

A man asked to leave the Nyírábrány Border Police Office on December 15, 2020, around 5:30 p.m., in the car he was driving. During a search of the vehicle – hidden in the trunk – the uniforms found nearly 10 kilograms of cut tobacco in a black bag. The police captured the 43-year-old driver, produced it and handed it over to the staff of the Hajdú-Bihar County Tax and Customs Directorate.

police.hu