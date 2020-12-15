Drug dealer in Debrecen

The young man was suspected of selling a new psychoactive substance in Debrecen.

The police were informed that a resident of Hajdúhadház was trading in a new psychoactive substance in Debrecen. An investigation into the case revealed that the 20-year-old man regularly sells drugs to his customers. Investigators struck him on the evening of December 14, 2020, at the dealer and two of his customers while they were conducting a deal. Several packages of dispensed white drug-suspected powder were seized from them, which are examined with the involvement of an expert during the investigation.

police.hu