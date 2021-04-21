Police catches thieves in Debrecen

A report was received from a shopping center in Debrecen to the police on April 16, 2021, at about 10 o’clock that a girl had been robbed and the thief had run away. Arriving patrols on the spot caught a 17-year-old resident of Hajdúhadháza, whose bags revealed various items of clothing, including two unpaid trousers from the store. The young man was brought to the police station, where he was interrogated as a suspect. He was prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of theft.

A companion of the thief was also identified, arrested and interrogated on April 20, 2021. The 17-year-old boy said he had stolen mainly clothing from several clothing stores in the city in recent months, but it was where he took shoes and perfumes from. He made a confession. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is prosecuting him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of six ordinary thefts.

police.hu